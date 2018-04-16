× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/16/18: Tullman to IIT, The Newest Health Drink Option, & Social Media For Teens

Steve Bertrand kicked off the week with Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis of Chicago Inno to detail the next step for one of Chicago’s biggest serial entrepreneur, Howard Tullman, and his new role at Illinois Institute of Technology. Ira Antelis then shared his background in music and what lead him to creating a health drink called 120/Life, while Randi Shaffer shared what it is like for teens on social media these days.