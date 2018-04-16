× WGN Radio Theatre #275: The Story Of Dr. Kildare, Lights Out! & Gunsmoke

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 15, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Story of Dr. Kildare: Oliver Van Meters Allergies.” (02-02-51). Next we have: “Lights Out!: The Word.” Guest Starring: Mercedes Mccambridge; (09-14-43). For our final episode of the night we have: “Gunsmoke: Shakespeare.” Guest Starring: William Conrad; (08-23-52)

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre