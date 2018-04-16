The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.16.18: James Comey on “20/20,” Michael Cohen’s clients, Patti Vasquez on the Restroom Access Act

Posted 4:42 PM, April 16, 2018, by

John dissects with you some of the highlights of ABC Anchor George Stephanopoulos’s interview with fired FBI Director James Comey on Sunday’s “20/20.” Then, we learn of a twist in the story of President Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, including the list of Cohen’s clients. And, “Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez” Host Patti Vasquez weighs in on a debate regarding two black men arrested for sitting at a Starbucks and not making an order. Then, we go over the Restroom Access Act.