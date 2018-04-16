× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.16.18: James Comey on “20/20,” Michael Cohen’s clients, Patti Vasquez on the Restroom Access Act

John dissects with you some of the highlights of ABC Anchor George Stephanopoulos’s interview with fired FBI Director James Comey on Sunday’s “20/20.” Then, we learn of a twist in the story of President Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, including the list of Cohen’s clients. And, “Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez” Host Patti Vasquez weighs in on a debate regarding two black men arrested for sitting at a Starbucks and not making an order. Then, we go over the Restroom Access Act.