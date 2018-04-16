× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: It’s a tough call

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about the U.S. Supreme Court decision on not to hear the appeal of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich’s corruption case for the second time. They also discuss Starbucks controversial arrest in Philadelphia.

