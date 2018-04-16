× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/16/18): James Comey’s credibility crushing tour, a rift in the GOP, and Kasso’s new son

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Episode 99: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the former chairman of the Illinois Republican Party & co-founder of Next Generation Strategies to talk about former FBI Director James Comey’s book tour, the perceived rift in the IL GOP after the March gubernatorial primary, and the lasting impact President Trump will have on the Republican party. Plus, Kasso takes questions from Facebook.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3492053/3492053_2018-04-16-111453.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here

Follow @John_Kass Follow @pat_brady Follow @JPCarlin