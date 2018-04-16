The Carry Out 4-16-18: “$43,000 to build a soundproof phone booth? If you grew up like me you stretched the landline phone cord as far as it could go until it reached a locked bathroom”

Posted 8:59 PM, April 16, 2018, by , Updated at 08:57PM, April 16, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 7: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the mission of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include FOX News host Sean Hannity being named as a client of President Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, a watchdog group saying EPA Chief Scott Pruitt’s $43,000 phone booth broke the law, Alderman Ed Burke announcing he’s running for re-election, Kendrick Lamar winning a Pulitzer Prize, the White Sox taking on the A’s in Oakland, the Cubs v. Cards game being postponed, the Bears preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft, the NBA playoffs getting underway and fines for double parking in Chicago possibly being tripled.

