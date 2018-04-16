× The Carry Out 4-16-18: “$43,000 to build a soundproof phone booth? If you grew up like me you stretched the landline phone cord as far as it could go until it reached a locked bathroom”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include FOX News host Sean Hannity being named as a client of President Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, a watchdog group saying EPA Chief Scott Pruitt’s $43,000 phone booth broke the law, Alderman Ed Burke announcing he’s running for re-election, Kendrick Lamar winning a Pulitzer Prize, the White Sox taking on the A’s in Oakland, the Cubs v. Cards game being postponed, the Bears preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft, the NBA playoffs getting underway and fines for double parking in Chicago possibly being tripled.

