× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.16.18: We see you winter

It’s snowing. We aren’t happy either. Let’s try this again tomorrow. James Comey had a lot to say last night and we gave away Sox tix! Dr. Kevin Most talks about depression and Dean Richards recaps the CMA’s. Steve Dale tries to get a dog adopted and Joanna Coles explains how texting an ex is like eating sugar in the afternoon. It doesn’t satisfy and you wish you didn’t do it.