× Roe Conn Full Show (4/16/18): Remembering American Hero R. Lee Ermey and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, April 16th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory tries to explain why winter weather is plaguing Chicago in April, former FBI agent Brad Garrett reacts to former FBI Director James Comey’s media tour, Richard Roeper joins the conversation to remember the life and legacy of American hero R. Lee Ermey, White Sox guru Steve Stone talks about the impact of crazy weather on this year’s baseball season, the Top Five@5 features Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti addressing Sean Hannity being named in court, attorney Mike Monico explains what happened in a New York court today as lawyers for President Trump and Michael Cohen’s lawyers try to assertain what information was siezed during raids of Cohen’s home/office last week, and former CIA agent Bob Baer looks at what is happening in Syria.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3492329/3492329_2018-04-16-201929.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

