Remembering Harry Anderson

In January, 2014, comedian and magician Harry Anderson stopped by the WGN Radio studios to talk with Bill and Wendy about an upcoming appearance at Zanies, stories from “Night Court,” and more. Harry Anderson died April 16, 2018, at age 65.

