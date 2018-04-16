× Professor Tom Mockaitis on US airstrikes on Syria: “I don’t expect to see global chaos”

Tom Mockaitis is a professor, historian, and author who works on terrorism, insurgency, international security, and military history. He joins the Bill and Wendy show on the phone to discuss the U.S. airstrikes on Syria and whether or not the attacks can potentially restrain the Assad regime.

