Damascus skies erupt with surface to air missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. Syria's capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Professor Tom Mockaitis on US airstrikes on Syria: “I don’t expect to see global chaos”
Tom Mockaitis is a professor, historian, and author who works on terrorism, insurgency, international security, and military history. He joins the Bill and Wendy show on the phone to discuss the U.S. airstrikes on Syria and whether or not the attacks can potentially restrain the Assad regime.
