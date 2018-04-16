× Political analyst Charles Lipson: “I think that the main problem with Comey is he comes across like a sanctimonious prig who is replete with bad judgement”

It’s Touché time! Political analysts Charles Lipson and Dave Lundy are here to discuss the top national political stories making news this week including the U.S. airstrikes on Syria, James Comey’s interview on ABC and surrounding press blitz and FOX News host Sean Hannity being named as a client of Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

