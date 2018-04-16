× Mayor Rahm Emanuel: “We need a governor that wants to partner with the city.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel joins the Steve Cochran Show ahead of his speech today on the new green space investment and making Chicago a waterfront city. The plan builds on expansions and improvements made to Chicago’s public spaces since 2011, which now include the Chicago Riverwalk, 985 acres of new parkland, 327 new playgrounds under the Chicago Plays! program and generational park projects such as Maggie Daley, 31st St. Harbor, The 606 trail and park system and La Villita, the Big Park in Little Village.