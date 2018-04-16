× “Elton Jim” celebrates his 100th podcast by recalling the past 99, and highlighting two new Elton John tribute albums, “Revamp” and “Restoration”

In this 100th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano recognizes the milestone by recalling the past two years and 99 previous episodes. and listing many memorable past podcast topics and discussions. He also musically highlights two new tribute albums honoring the 50-year songwriting partnership of Elton John and Bernie Taupin. One album, “Revamp” features many of today’s pop stars including Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Pink, Demi Lovato, Mumford & Sons, Mary J. Blige, and Ed Sheeran. The other features a mix of country legends and newcomers, including Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, and Emmylou Harris. Happy 100th!!