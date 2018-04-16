In this image released by ABC News, correspondent George Stephanopoulos, left, appears with former FBI director James Comey for a taped interview that will air during a primetime "20/20" special on Sunday, April 15, 2018 on the ABC Television Network. Comey's book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," will be released on Tuesday. (Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP)
Dissecting James Comey’s interview with George Stephanopoulos
John plays back key clips from George Stephanopoulos’s “20/20” interview Sunday with Fired FBI Director James Comey, and analyzes his responses with you. Those include Comey’s explanation for holding a press conference without first consulting with the boss, and where the truth of the United States lies.