Comedian Neal Brennan: "Being glib for an hour just isn't that interesting"

The great actor, writer and comedian Neal Brennan joins Justin once again to talk about his amazing career, his Chicago-area roots, the success of his Netflix special, “3 Mics,” how the emotional part of the special really connected him with his fans, the way that his act has progressed over the years, how sharing the emotional aspects of his personal life has influenced his stand up career and his show this summer at Thalia Hall.

