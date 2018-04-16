Break down of Social Credit & It’s Potential Dangers

Human Society (Photo by: Mysticsart Design of Pixabay)

“We live in a world where judgment is being replaced by numbers – by scores that calculate the value of a human being, with the help of algorithms.” What if you viewing a certain video on YouTube, or being friends with an individual friend on social media or even a purchase of a particular item lowered your number in society and prevented you from purchasing items. This is social credit & its being implemented in China. Other countries such as Germany are looking to implement a similar system and it could be possible headed to America. Doctor Samantha Hoffiman; whose research is focused on Chinese state security policy and social management joins Mason to give a detailed run down of social credit & its dangers.

