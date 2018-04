× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Joannie Pallatto, Bradley Parker Sparrow & Chuck Freilich

Tonight on the program, Rick is joined in studio by musicians Joannie Pallatto and husband Bradley Parker Sparrow to chat about their upcoming show and record label. Followed, in turn, by a discussion with Chuck Freilich, Director of Repriorment and Lifelong Engagement for Mather Lifeways. Finally, Rick plays some selections by Alan Barcus from his album “Don’t I Know.”