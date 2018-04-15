× White Sox Weekly (4/14/18): Inclement weather edition

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox baseball during a weekend with not much baseball: Sox radio analyst Darrin Jackson leads off the show as the guys discuss Yoan Moncada’s early struggles and if moving him down in the lineup might be better for his confidence; Wheel of Fortune redeems itself with a shout out to Sox fans; RHP Carson Fulmer checks in with the pulse of the clubhouse; Carm on the Farm looks at some future Sox, and more.