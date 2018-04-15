× WGN Radio Theatre #274: Suspense, Our Miss Brooks & Tales of the Texas Rangers

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 14, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: The Signal Man.” Guest Starring: Sarah Churchill; (11-04-56). Next we have: “Our Miss Brooks: Faculty Dance, New Hairdo.” Guest Starring: Eve Arden (03-06-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “Tales of the Texas Rangers: The Trap.” Guest Starring: Joel Mccrea; (02-25-51).

