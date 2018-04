Chicago’s iconic Original Rainbow Cone is celebrating a milestone: 92 years on 92nd Street. It’s namesake cone, the Original Rainbow Cone, designed by original owner Alan Sapp, remains the best seller. But the store also offers other summer favorites including shakes and banana splits. The store is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 7.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story:

