The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 4/15/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks with Tribune Reporter Hal Dardick about the race for Cook County Democratic Chairman and the race for Chicago Mayor. Hal and Ray Long covered a recent story about Cook County officials who oversee property tax appeals taking contributions in excess of county ethics laws. Rick Pearson talks with Hal to get the full rundown.



Next, Rick is joined by Northwestern Law School Senior Lecturer, Jason DeSanto. Rick and Jason analyze Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before Congress about Facebook and its privacy policies. Jason also discusses James Comey’s attempts to uphold his credibility despite some of his recent comments included his memoir A Higher Loyalty.



Then, Rick speaks with Democratic U.S. Rep. and member of the House Oversight Committee Raja Krishnamoorthi. Raja discusses the on-going situation with Syria and Bashar al Assad, his thoughts on James Comey’s memoir, the proposed Conflict Act, and much more.