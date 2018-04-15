Steve Dale’s Pet World 4/15/2018

PHOTO: Jenny Tiner of The Windy Kitty Cat Cafe and Lounge along with pet expert Steve Dale. (WGN Radio/Jasmine Cooper)
Steve Dale is joined in studio by Jenny Tiner from Windy Kitty Cat Café and Lounge to discuss cleaning up with cat adoptions. Janet Davies of WLS-TV and Gina Zaro of Precious Cats ULTRA cat litter also join the conversation to share how they’re helping the café find loving homes for cats.