State Senator Heather Steans on the Equal Rights Amendment

State Senator and sponsor of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), Heather Steans, talks with Karen Conti about the progress being made with the bill. The ERA states “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” Thus far it has passed the Senate and is now headed to the House.

