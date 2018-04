× Sox RHP Carson Fulmer: “Being able to throw strike one… is definitely beneficial”

White Sox righthander Carson Fulmer joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz as he takes stock of his first two starts and talks about trying to get your work in when the team’s schedule gets thrown off so much, bonding in the clubhouse during downtime, his appreciation for Jack White, Hector Santiago sharing his experience with the young hurlers and more.