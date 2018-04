× Pinch Hitters: Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon talk to the cast of “Striking Out” (A Gay Baseball Musical)

Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon talk to the masterminds behind “Striking Out” (A Gay Baseball Musical). What got them involved with the project? How did the musical originate? If you would like to see the musical, you can see the show at The Annoyance Theatre and Bar.