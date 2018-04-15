× Pinch Hitters: Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon fill in for Dave Plier (Full Show)

Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon fill in for Dave Plier. To start off the show, Jon and Esmeralda talk to the masterminds behind “Striking Out” (A Gay Baseball Musical). What got them involved with the project? How did the musical originate? Then the two talk about the aspects of breaking up. What tips or tricks did you use to get over a breakup? Jon and Esmeralda take your calls. Later, the two play a game of “Name That Sound”. Finally they go over the many events in history with Dave Schwan in “This is History”.