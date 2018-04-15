× Leah Pritchett talks, testing, Texas, tracks and the importance of TEAM!

NHRA Top Fuel star Leah Pritchett joins Dane “On The Road” to talk about latest action on the track, anticipation for upcoming races and the excitement around the 20th anniversary of Route 66. Hear as Leah shares her passion for what she does and appreciation for fans, sponsors and her team at Don Schumacher Racing. Leah fills us in on the fun she having racing in the Factory Stock series in addition to Top Fuel and how her team is racing towards championships in both!

