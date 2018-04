× Karen Conti |Full Show 4/15/2018

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show guests include:

State Senator Heather Steans on the Equal Rights Amendment passing in the Senate this week; and New York Times Best Selling Author Daniel Pink talks about his latest book, When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

