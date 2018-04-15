× John Heald Keeps Fans and Families Cruising at Carnival!

Hear as John shares his incredible career with Carnival and a love for bringing people together for the adventures, family fun and FOOD that are found aboard the “Fun Ships”. Listen as John shares the unique experiences of the cruises, great options for kids and the latest dining attractions and even deals that keep fans cruising back for more. John fills us in on his social media and his blog that reaches over 25 million people and gives readers even more reasons to check out Carnival and set sail for that next vacation. Follow John Heald here!

