× Hannah Stanley 4.15.18 | 100 years of Cantigny, Houswares show, Are You Smarter Than a 1st Grader?

Hannah Stanley steps in for Amy Guth on the Saturday Night Special, bringing with her the latest from the International Home and Housewares Show, a conversation with Director of Communications for The Robert R. McCormick Foundation, Phil Zepeda about 100 years of the battle of Cantigny and a discussion of why so many people are choosing to leave Illinois.