× Eileen Ogintz Says NOW is the Time to Love London…AND Take The Kids!

TakingTheKids.com travel guru Eileen Ogintz joins Dane again “On The Road” to talk about the perfect time to visit London with the whole family. Hear as Eileen shares tips on things to see, places to stay and all the great reasons why London could be the best first family trip to Europe. From shopping to museums and even Harry Potter, Eileen has it all figured out and check out TakingTheKids.com to plan your next family getaway!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3491810/3491810_2018-04-15-154110.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3747.mp3