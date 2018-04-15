MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 5: Snow is piled up before of the home opening game between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners on April 5, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Darrin Jackson: “You don’t play ball for three days, that’s going to affect you”
White Sox radio analyst Darrin Jackson joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz as the Sox get snowed out again in Minnesota. He talks about the challenge of getting into a rhythm as a ballplayer when multiple games get called in a row, Yoan Moncada’s early struggles and the balance of letting him work through it without affecting his confidence, working out with Daryl Strawberry, and more.