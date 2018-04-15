× Darrin Jackson: “You don’t play ball for three days, that’s going to affect you”

White Sox radio analyst Darrin Jackson joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz as the Sox get snowed out again in Minnesota. He talks about the challenge of getting into a rhythm as a ballplayer when multiple games get called in a row, Yoan Moncada’s early struggles and the balance of letting him work through it without affecting his confidence, working out with Daryl Strawberry, and more.