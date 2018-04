× Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on the James Comey: “I’m a little concerned about some of the places and subject matter that he decided to comment on”

Rick Pearson speaks with Democratic U.S. Rep. and member of the House Oversight Committee Raja Krishnamoorthi. Raja discusses the on-going situation with Syria and Bashar al Assad, his thoughts on James Comey’s memoir, the proposed Conflict Act, and much more.