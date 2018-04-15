× Brian Noonan Show 4/15/18: Tax season, Illinois education, and sports memorabilia

On a full show during an exciting tax day weekend, Brian discusses education in Illinois (from grade school field trips to a higher education “brain drain”), sports memorabilia, and much more.

To kick off the show, Brian talks about taxes, and David Hochberg calls in with a few tips for tax filing and investments as the deadline for filing looms. Then, Brian laments the passing of legendary radio broadcaster Art Bell by telling a personal story and offering his thoughts on Art Bell’s great career and legacy.

Did you know that Brian has moonlighted as a substitute teacher? Well, he has, and with that honor comes a hilarious second grade field trip story that he recounts for all to enjoy.

Dawn Rhodes, higher education reporter for the Chicago Tribune, joins Brian in-studio to discuss Illinois’ “brain drain” trend of high school students leaving the state to attend colleges and universities outside of Illinois.

Sears announces that is plans to close its last store in Chicago, the city that helped launch its growth into a major retail presence, and Brian has a lot to say about it. He also talks to newsman Roger Badesch about a billionaire’s offer to save Toys “R” Us.

Irish American Heritage Center Vice President Mike Shevlin joins Brian in-studio to discuss the upcoming Irish American Hall of Fame 2018 Awards Gala on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Then, Brian then discusses the pros and cons of reading and/or using your smartphone in the bathroom and talks about what it’s like to eat craw fish.

To wrap up the show, certified sports memorabilia appraiser Michael Osacky of Baseball in the Attic (complete with a brand-new website design!) joins Brian in-studio to discuss sports memorabilia and appraise items from listeners.