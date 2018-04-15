Audio and photos: Live at Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven at the historic Chess Records building

Dave Hoekstra brings you the Nocturnal Journal live from 2120 S. Michigan Avenue, the home of Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation and the historic former home of Chess Records and artists like Dixon, Chuck Berry, Muddy Waters, Etta James and countless others.

Willie’s daughter and foundation president Jackie Dixon talks about the reopening of the recording studio and future plans for the site, official Chicago cultural historian Tim Samuelson gives us some historical context, we hear some memories from Chess legends Mitty Collier and Gene “Daddy G” Barge; the Cash Box Kings bring the studio to life with some live music.