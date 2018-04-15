× Are you managing your time wisely?

Karen Conti speaks with New York Times Best Selling Author, Daniel Pink, about his latest book titled When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing. In this book, Daniel addresses the science of how we use time and what changes we can make to our routines to get the most out of our day. He also stresses the importance of taking breaks and the many health benefits of taking time away from social media, as well as, soaking up some sun as often as we can.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.