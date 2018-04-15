× 16th Street Theater’s Ann Filmer and Tony Santiago talk ‘The Wolf at the End of the Block’

Rick Kogan visits with 16th Street Theater Artistic Director Ann Filmer and actor Tony Santiago of The Wolf at the End of the Block, on now through May 19th. They both discuss what drew them to Chicago, bringing theater (and a different face of theater) to Berwyn, Santiago’s effort to build community through providing free tickets to multiple venues through Chicago Arts Access, the pros and cons of post-show audience discussion, and much more.