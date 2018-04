× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/14/18: Marc Horner, Carolyn Leonard, Monika Black

Marc Horner, president of Fairhaven Wealth Management, joins Jon Hansen to talk about Financial Literacy Month, the saving and investing habits of millennials, and give advice to some listeners. Later, Chicago business leaders Carolyn Leonard and Monika Black discuss the 1920 Vote Your Money Campaign, the only women-led angel investing initiative in Chicago.