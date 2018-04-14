× The Political Round Table, Discussing the Syria Missile Attacks with Depaul Professor Tom Mockaitis | Full Show (April 13th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! (April 13th) We welcome out political round table of: Eric Elk, Dave Lundy, Scott Stantis and Heather Leihey. Our Pop Culture experts/comedians: Elliott Serrano, Michael Palaczak and Paul Farahvar also jump on air to discuss the latest news. All this and more!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

