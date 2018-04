× Startup Showcase: Everything you need to know about Facebook

Today on the Startup Showcase host Scott Kitun is joined by Sam Fiske and John Rosin to talk about the recent Mark Zuckerberg Senate hearing about Facebook. Scott takes questions that should have been asked during the hearing as the “fake Zuckerberg”.

