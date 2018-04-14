× Star Wars Influences: Looking Forward to ‘Solo’

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY hits theaters in six weeks! With the reveal of the second trailer and merch hitting the shelves, we focus hard to the next standalone film to come from the Star Wars galaxy. We talk all-things-Solo, including the cast, the characters, ships, environments and everything that we are excited to see in the film. Paul offers up a huge helping of his amazing insight based on his experience as a British film industry veteran and massive fan of the saga. Plus, we dig deep into the history of Han Solo including the Original Trilogy, the classic Marvel Comics, Star Wars Holiday Special and even his clothes, especially his iconic vest. Get yourself pumped for SOLO with RFR!