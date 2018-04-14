× OTL #600: The OTL 600 Spectacular

Mike Stephen celebrates the 600th edition of the show by taking the production on the road to The Friendly Tap in Berwyn! Youth leaders from VOYCE drop by to discuss combatting local educational inequities, Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) gives us the Secret History of Chicago blues rocker Cash McCall, and Chicagoland NASA Solar System Ambassador Mark Benson gets us fired up about all things space-related. Also Mike’s dad, Mike Stephen, Sr., jumps on the mic to chat about a life of activism. The live local music for the show is brought to you by The Black Oil Brothers!

