On the Road 04/14/2018: Best car movies with Blake Stubbs, Leah Pritchett and much more!

Today on the show movie expert Blake Stubbs joins Dane to talk about the best car movies to date! NHRA Top Fuel dragster for Don Schumacher Racing, Leah Pritchett joins the program to talk about her season. Eileen Ogintz from TakingTheKids.com tells us how to travel with your family in England. Last but certainly not least, Larry McIntyre and Bob Reid from the Westmont Crusin’ Nights talks about their themed car summer evenings in downtown Westmont.

