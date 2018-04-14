× Nocturnal Journal live from Chess Recording Studios: Talking with Jackie Dixon and Tim Samuelson

Dave Hoekstra takes the show on the road and talks to Jackie Dixon, President of Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation about the Blues impact on the studio. They are also joined by City of Chicago Cultural Historian Tim Samuelson, to add about building history. Dave, Jackie, and Tim talk about the new studios and the improvements and restoration as well as opportunities Chicago artists will have to be able to record their music at the historic space.