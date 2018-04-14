× Full Show 4-14-18: Syrian air strike attack updates with Roger Badesch, May’s press conference, Mexico travel advisories and news from Switzerland

This full show podcast includes latest updates from Roger Badesch on the Syria attack and audio of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s press conference. May says hundreds died in the chemical attack and it is “clear about who is responsible.” Throughout the show, Matt talks with listeners about Trump and the future of his presidency, oil prices, and peanut allergies. Guest Chris Woody joins the show to talk about travel advisories and at 4am a listener joins the conversation from Switzerland.