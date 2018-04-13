× “We never stay the same. We continue to raise the bar.” How Blue1647 is building an education movement in Chicago

Blue1647 Founder Emile Cambry is building the next diverse generation of tech entrepreneurs. He’s hosting a TechCrunch meetup April 19th for young entrepreneurs to meet with tech leaders from around the nation. Cambry is currently developing Blue Studios which is a STEM program for K-12 students. How does he juggle it all?

