“We never stay the same. We continue to raise the bar.” How Blue1647 is building an education movement in Chicago

Posted 3:00 PM, April 13, 2018, by , Updated at 03:15PM, April 13, 2018

Blue1647 Founder Emile Cambry is building the next diverse generation of tech entrepreneurs. He’s hosting a TechCrunch meetup April 19th for young entrepreneurs to meet with tech leaders from around the nation. Cambry is currently developing Blue Studios which is a STEM program for K-12 students. How does he juggle it all?

 

