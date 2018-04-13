× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: Dancing with the Stars-Athletes Edition

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Curt Wagner, of TVshowpatrol.com. An all-new cast of “Dancing with the Stars” was announced on Good Morning America this morning, and this time there’s a twist. This will be their first ever all-athletes edition! Curt tells us all about the superstar athletes who will face off on the dance floor, and he shares his picks of the week which includes a reboot of a very beloved TV show.



