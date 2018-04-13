× ‘Top Chef’ alums Katsuji Tanabe and John Tesar renew their rivalry in Chicago this weekend

“Top Chef” alums Katsuji Tanabe and John Tesar join Justin to talk about their rivalry as it played out on “Top Chef,” why the competition often brings out confrontation between the chefs, how being on the show makes them better chefs, what makes a good “Top Chef” contestant, the strength of the “Top Chef” community, the similarities between “Top Chef” and what actually happens in their restaurants and this weekend’s “Kastuji’s Kitchen!” live cooking demo at Katsuji’s restaurant Barrio.

