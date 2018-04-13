× The Opening Bell 4/13/18: Bob Kings Helps Everyday People Become Basic Astronomers

Volatility is still at the top of the market’s mind this week, but Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) told Steve Grzanich about where he is keeping his eyes, and that’s on the rising interest rates. Bob King (Author of “Wonders of The Night Sky You Must See Before You Die“) then shared the details behind his latest book allowing basic astronomy to enter the lives of everyday people with stories from the sky.