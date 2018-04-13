× The Legend of Nashville Hot Chicken, ‘Dining Out For Life’, Carnival Cruise Lines and The SNL Experience | Full Show (April 12th)

Tonight Dane Neal is in for Patti Vasquez alongside his good friend Dino Tiberi! We start the show off with Jared Leonard from Budlong Hot Chicken to fill us in on the legend of Nashville Hot Chicken and their delectable dishes. Then, Bob Olsen jumps on air to give us some insight into classic cars that are showcased at his amazing spot, Klairmont Kollections (event on April 28th). Greg from Pastoral Artisan Wine, Bread and Cheese joins Dane to discuss the always exciting ‘Dining Out For Life’ event happening this month. John Held from Carnival Cruise Lines gives us the low down on what is happening on the sea and so much more.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires: TWITTER